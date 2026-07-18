France Dominates Japan in Inaugural Nations Championship Clash

France secured a 42-15 victory against Japan in the Nations Championship at Tokyo's National Stadium. Maxime Lamothe and Matthieu Jalibert scored two tries each. Despite some strong moments from Japan, France capitalized on every opportunity, showcasing their prowess and hinting at a promising trajectory in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 18:13 IST
France Dominates Japan in Inaugural Nations Championship Clash
  • Country:
  • France

France decisively defeated Japan with a 42-15 scoreline in the Nations Championship, held at the National Stadium in Tokyo. The match saw standout performances from Maxime Lamothe and Matthieu Jalibert, each scoring two tries to lead Les Bleus to victory.

The Six Nations champions thrived in the fast-paced, unstructured play, with lock Alexandre Roumat and scrumhalf Maxime Lucu adding further tries. Despite some impressive moments, Japan could not maintain their form, culminating in a disappointing end to their recent strong showings, including a win over Italy and a close contest with Ireland.

While Japan showed resilience by inching ahead early into the match, the French side quickly regained control. Jalibert and Lamothe took full advantage of Japan's momentary weaknesses, propelling France to a commanding lead that Japan could not counter, even with France temporarily down by two players in the final quarter.

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