Lebanon's President Aoun Meets Trump: A Quest to Disarm Hezbollah

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is set for his first White House visit this week, aiming to address regional security concerns with U.S. President Donald Trump. Central to the discussions will be a plan to disarm the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and facilitate the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

Aoun's visit marks the first by a Lebanese head of state in nearly two decades. As a former commander of Lebanon's U.S.-backed army, Aoun will present a proposal to Trump, emphasizing the need for U.S. intervention to encourage Israel's compliance with a troop withdrawal agreement reached in late June.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions as Hezbollah remains firm against government talks with Israel. Despite criticism, Aoun is determined to establish stability and has urged Trump to use his leverage to pressure Israel, ultimately seeking to reaffirm Lebanon's sovereignty.