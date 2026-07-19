Lebanon's President Aoun Meets Trump: A Quest to Disarm Hezbollah

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will visit the White House to discuss a plan with U.S. President Donald Trump on disarming Hezbollah and facilitating Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon. Aoun, who previously commanded Lebanon's army, aims to restore sovereignty and address regional conflicts impacting Lebanon's security and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 11:31 IST
Lebanon's President Aoun Meets Trump: A Quest to Disarm Hezbollah
  • Country:
  • United States

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is set for his first White House visit this week, aiming to address regional security concerns with U.S. President Donald Trump. Central to the discussions will be a plan to disarm the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and facilitate the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

Aoun's visit marks the first by a Lebanese head of state in nearly two decades. As a former commander of Lebanon's U.S.-backed army, Aoun will present a proposal to Trump, emphasizing the need for U.S. intervention to encourage Israel's compliance with a troop withdrawal agreement reached in late June.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions as Hezbollah remains firm against government talks with Israel. Despite criticism, Aoun is determined to establish stability and has urged Trump to use his leverage to pressure Israel, ultimately seeking to reaffirm Lebanon's sovereignty.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026