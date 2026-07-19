Boeing Eyes 737 MAX Production Boost
Boeing's Commercial Airplanes CEO, Stephanie Pope, announced plans to explore increasing production of the 737 MAX. After regulators approved a raise to 47 planes monthly, the company aims for stability before further hikes. This decision comes ahead of the Farnborough Air Show, highlighting Boeing's growth strategy.
- Country:
- United States
Boeing is considering another increase in its 737 MAX production, following regulatory approval to produce 47 planes a month. The move was confirmed by Stephanie Pope, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
Addressing reporters at a pre-Farnborough Air Show roundtable, Pope emphasized the importance of safety management systems and risk assessments. She stated the team is focused on stabilizing production at 47 before attempting to increase the rate.
Pope explained the gradual strategy: "Once we get to 47, we'll go to 52, and then we'll just keep studying that." This hints at Boeing's commitment to safely expanding its production capabilities.
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