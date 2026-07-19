Boeing Eyes 737 MAX Production Boost

Boeing is considering another increase in its 737 MAX production, following regulatory approval to produce 47 planes a month. The move was confirmed by Stephanie Pope, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Addressing reporters at a pre-Farnborough Air Show roundtable, Pope emphasized the importance of safety management systems and risk assessments. She stated the team is focused on stabilizing production at 47 before attempting to increase the rate.

Pope explained the gradual strategy: "Once we get to 47, we'll go to 52, and then we'll just keep studying that." This hints at Boeing's commitment to safely expanding its production capabilities.