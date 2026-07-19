Didier Deschamps has ended his 14-year term as France's national football coach, citing a stifling atmosphere around him as a primary reason. His announcement came after France's 6-4 defeat to England, which secured Les Bleus a third-place finish at the World Cup.

Deschamps expressed that his departure is for the benefit of the French national team, emphasizing the team doesn't deserve an oppressive atmosphere. He has faced criticism for prioritizing simplicity and discipline over entertaining gameplay despite managing exceptionally talented players.

Despite critiques, Deschamps remains a lauded figure for his success, notably leading France to their second World Cup victory in 2018, two decades after captaining the team in its first win on home soil.