Crash and Drama: George Russell's Belgian GP Upset

In a dramatic turn of events at the Belgian Grand Prix, George Russell's aspirations took a nosedive after an opening lap collision with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Despite starting third on the grid, Russell's encounter with Hamilton on the straight relegated him to sixth, ultimately causing him to spin into the gravel.

As Russell exited the race, Kimi Antonelli continued to dominance, leading from pole position and maintaining a 25-point lead in the standings over his Mercedes teammate.