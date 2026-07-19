Crash and Drama: George Russell's Belgian GP Upset

George Russell, a Formula One title contender, retired from the Belgian Grand Prix after a collision with Lewis Hamilton. Despite starting in third place, the collision pushed Russell off track, concluding his race prematurely. Kimi Antonelli maintains his lead in the standings, 25 points ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 18:52 IST
Crash and Drama: George Russell's Belgian GP Upset
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  • Belgium

In a dramatic turn of events at the Belgian Grand Prix, George Russell's aspirations took a nosedive after an opening lap collision with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Despite starting third on the grid, Russell's encounter with Hamilton on the straight relegated him to sixth, ultimately causing him to spin into the gravel.

As Russell exited the race, Kimi Antonelli continued to dominance, leading from pole position and maintaining a 25-point lead in the standings over his Mercedes teammate.

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