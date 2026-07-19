Sami Pajari Sprints to Historic Victory in Estonia

In a momentous event Sunday in Estonia, Sami Pajari triumphed in securing his first-ever World Rally Championship win. The Finnish driver, representing Toyota, showcased his prowess by winning 12 out of 18 stages.

Pajari's relentless drive saw him maintain the leading position from start to finish, defeating fellow Toyota driver Oliver Solberg by a margin of 19.5 seconds. This significant victory has elevated Pajari to third place in the championship standings.

Toyota, broadening their lead in the manufacturers' championship tally, now stands strong against Hyundai. The next thrilling round of the championship is set to kick off in Finland from July 30 to August 2.