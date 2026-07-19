Sami Pajari Sprints to Historic Victory in Estonia

Sami Pajari secured his first World Rally Championship win in Estonia, dominating 12 of 18 stages. He led from the start, beating Oliver Solberg by 19.5 seconds. Pajari's victory advanced him to third in the standings, boosting Toyota's lead in the manufacturers' championship over Hyundai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 19:08 IST
Sami Pajari Sprints to Historic Victory in Estonia
  • Country:
  • Estonia

In a momentous event Sunday in Estonia, Sami Pajari triumphed in securing his first-ever World Rally Championship win. The Finnish driver, representing Toyota, showcased his prowess by winning 12 out of 18 stages.

Pajari's relentless drive saw him maintain the leading position from start to finish, defeating fellow Toyota driver Oliver Solberg by a margin of 19.5 seconds. This significant victory has elevated Pajari to third place in the championship standings.

Toyota, broadening their lead in the manufacturers' championship tally, now stands strong against Hyundai. The next thrilling round of the championship is set to kick off in Finland from July 30 to August 2.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026