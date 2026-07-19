Political Shifts in Sao Tome and Principe: A Presidential Race Amid Tensions

Sao Tome and Principe is holding a presidential election with incumbent Carlos Vila Nova running independently after a split with a major political party. Main contender Nito Abreu focuses on youth and employment. Recent reports of a coup attempt add tension to the election, highlighting the nation's shifting political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 14:57 IST
Political Shifts in Sao Tome and Principe: A Presidential Race Amid Tensions
presidential election
  • Country:
  • Sao Tome and Principe

Sao Tome and Principe heads to the polls for a presidential election as incumbent Carlos Vila Nova seeks reelection. Vila Nova, running independently following his rift with the Independent Democratic Action party, faces three challengers. Main opponent Nito Abreu emphasizes youth employment as a focal campaign issue.

The election comes after a thwarted coup attempt in 2022, revealing the underlying tensions in the nation's political fabric. This marked the first coup attempt in nearly two decades, involving a former South African militia member. The Africa Center for Strategic Studies notes that this election is pivotal in demonstrating political stability.

With 142,298 eligible voters, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Preliminary results are expected late Sunday or Monday, and a second round will occur if no candidate gets over 50% of the votes. Legislative elections are set for September, amidst unrealized oil production potential in the region.

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