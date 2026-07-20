England Triumphs Over India in Thrilling Lord’s ODI Victory

England defeated India by 27 runs at Lord's, winning their first bilateral ODI series against the top-ranked team since 2018. Ben Duckett's record-breaking 141 runs led to a total of 387-3. Despite Rohit Sharma's valiant 138, India's pursuit fell short. England's bowlers held off the tourists successfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 00:27 IST
England Triumphs Over India in Thrilling Lord’s ODI Victory
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In a compelling showdown at Lord’s on Sunday, England secured a landmark ODI series victory against top-ranked India, marking their first such triumph since 2018. England outplayed the visitors by 27 runs in a high-stakes engagement.

Leading from the front, opener Ben Duckett struck a sensational 141 runs off 135 balls, surpassing Viv Richards’s historical 138 not out in the 1979 World Cup final. His efforts powered England to an imposing 387-3 in 50 overs, their highest ODI score at this venue, setting an arduous challenge for India.

Rohit Sharma's spirited innings of 138 from 110 balls offered India a glimmer of hope. However, Sam Curran's pivotal 4-75 spell quelled the chase, leaving India at 360-7. This victory gives England a 2-1 series win, adding to India’s woes after losing T20 series to both Ireland and England.

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