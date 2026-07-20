Hamilton Cleared Amid Belgian Grand Prix Pitstop Drama

Lewis Hamilton has been cleared of wrongdoing following an incident where his car hit a Ferrari mechanic during a disrupted pitstop at the Belgian Grand Prix. The mishap occurred as Hamilton's team attempted an additional wing adjustment simultaneously with a tyre change.

The Formula One stewards concluded that Ferrari acknowledged an unsafe release, blaming miscommunication for the late wing adjustment instruction and the mechanic's failure to see the green light. Consequently, Ferrari was fined €30,000, with €10,000 suspended for a year.

Hamilton, who finished fourth, expressed relief that the mechanic was unharmed and clarified his actions were in response to the release light, intending to ensure safety. Despite the incident, Hamilton remains a strong contender in the championship, trailing Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.