Bellows Withdraws from Senate Race, Tightening Democratic Field

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced her withdrawal from the U.S. Senate Democratic race, reducing the competition ahead of the party’s nominee selection to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins. Bellows aims to focus on her current duties and calls for Democratic unity following Graham Platner's dramatic exit from the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 22:13 IST
Bellows Withdraws from Senate Race, Tightening Democratic Field
  • Country:
  • United States

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced on Sunday her decision to exit from the Democratic race for U.S. Senate. This development further reduces the competition in the primary race as the party prepares to select a nominee.

With her departure, Bellows emphasized committing to her responsibilities as Secretary of State. She encouraged Democrats to quickly unify in their efforts to defeat Republican Senator Susan Collins in the upcoming November election.

Bellows' exit follows a previous upheaval within the Democratic camp, where their initial nominee, Graham Platner, pulled out after facing a sexual assault allegation. This has left the party in a scramble to present a consolidated front.

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