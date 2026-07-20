Tragedy at Celebration: Spain's World Cup Victory Marred by Fountain Collapse

A 13-year-old boy was killed and two others injured when a fountain collapsed during Spain's World Cup victory celebration in Ciudad Rodrigo. The accident occurred shortly after the team's 1-0 win over Argentina. Spain's jubilant moment turned somber, casting a shadow over nationwide festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 14:54 IST
Tragedy at Celebration: Spain's World Cup Victory Marred by Fountain Collapse
Spain football team with FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy (Photo: X/ @SEFutbol). Image Credit: ANI

A celebratory atmosphere in Spain turned somber when a 13-year-old boy died after a fountain collapse in Ciudad Rodrigo during the FIFA World Cup 2026 victory celebrations, Reuters reported. The structure gave way, injuring two others, casting a pall over the joyful win against Argentina.

The incident happened post-midnight at the Arbol Gordo fountain in Salamanca province, near the Portugal border. Spain had just clinched a thrilling 1-0 extra-time victory. Hundreds had gathered to celebrate when the top portion of the monument collapsed. Ciudad Rodrigo Town Hall expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Spain's triumph in the World Cup final, secured by Ferran Torres' extra-time strike, initially brought nationwide joy. However, the tragedy overshadowed celebrations, highlighting the bittersweet moment as Spain celebrated a hard-fought victory, their second World Cup title after 16 years.

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