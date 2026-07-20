Troy Jackson to Challenge Susan Collins in Crucial Senate Race

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has secured the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins. After Graham Platner exited the race due to allegations, Jackson gained significant delegate support, marking a critical step for Democrats aiming to overturn Republicans' Senate majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 00:52 IST
Troy Jackson to Challenge Susan Collins in Crucial Senate Race
  • Country:
  • United States

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has successfully garnered the Democratic nomination to oppose Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins in the upcoming elections, according to a report by Politico. This strategic move becomes pivotal as Democrats aim to overturn the Republicans' current 53-47 majority in the Senate.

This political shift comes after Graham Platner, who initially secured the Democratic nomination, withdrew from the race with allegations of sexual assault. His abrupt exit necessitated a swift regrouping among Democrats. Jackson, previously a strong supporter of Platner, rapidly became the leading choice after dominating at county-level meetings.

With Collins perceived as a particularly vulnerable senator, the Democratic Party views this contest as a chance to make substantial inroads in a state that last saw a Democratic Senate win in 1988. Despite significant historical challenges, Democrats are hopeful for a potential upset in this crucial Senate race.

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