Tragedy at Sea: Russian Strike Near Odesa

The death toll from a Russian strike on a vessel near Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa has risen to 10, according to the country's seaports authority. The attack, which occurred late Sunday, has added to tensions in the region.

The vessel, flagged under Guinea-Bissau and loaded with corn, carried crew members from India and Syria. Ukrainian officials reported that eight crew members were rescued from the stricken vessel, highlighting the perilous situation in the waters near Ukraine.

This incident underscores the ongoing conflict's impact on maritime operations, with rising concerns over maritime safety in the region intensified by such attacks.