Tragedy at Sea: Russian Strike Near Odesa

A Russian attack on a vessel near Odesa has resulted in 10 deaths, according to Ukraine's seaports authority. The vessel, under the Guinea-Bissau flag and carrying corn, was crewed by Indian and Syrian nationals. Eight crew members were rescued following the Sunday night strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 11:42 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Russian Strike Near Odesa
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian strike on a vessel near Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa has risen to 10, according to the country's seaports authority. The attack, which occurred late Sunday, has added to tensions in the region.

The vessel, flagged under Guinea-Bissau and loaded with corn, carried crew members from India and Syria. Ukrainian officials reported that eight crew members were rescued from the stricken vessel, highlighting the perilous situation in the waters near Ukraine.

This incident underscores the ongoing conflict's impact on maritime operations, with rising concerns over maritime safety in the region intensified by such attacks.

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