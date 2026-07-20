Mystery Projectile Strikes Vessel Off UAE Coast

A vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile 17 nautical miles east of Dibba, UAE, as reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Monday. The attack resulted in damage to the vessel's steering gear.

Fortunately, the crew on board was reported to be safe, alleviating immediate concerns over their well-being. This incident underscores potential security threats in the region's maritime routes.

Authorities have yet to determine the source of the projectile, prompting calls for increased vigilance and investigation into the event's circumstances.