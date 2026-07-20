Mystery Projectile Strikes Vessel Off UAE Coast
A vessel located 17 nautical miles east of Dibba, UAE, was hit by an unidentified projectile. Despite damage to the steering gear, the crew remained unharmed. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported the incident, noting the need for further investigation into the source and intent of the attack.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile 17 nautical miles east of Dibba, UAE, as reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Monday. The attack resulted in damage to the vessel's steering gear.
Fortunately, the crew on board was reported to be safe, alleviating immediate concerns over their well-being. This incident underscores potential security threats in the region's maritime routes.
Authorities have yet to determine the source of the projectile, prompting calls for increased vigilance and investigation into the event's circumstances.
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