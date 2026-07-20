Tragic Attack on Vessel in Odesa: Innocent Lives Lost

A tragic attack on a ship leaving Ukraine's southern port of Odesa resulted in the deaths of four Indian citizens and left another critically injured. This incident, reported by India's foreign ministry on Monday, has sparked international concern.

The Golden Leo, a ship flying the Guinea-Bissau flag, was manned by crew members from India and Syria. On Sunday, it fell under assault from three cruise missiles fired by Russia, according to a statement from Ukraine's navy on the Telegram messaging app.

India has firmly condemned the attack. The foreign ministry's statement emphasized the deplorable nature of such aggressive actions targeting commercial ships and the innocent crew members on board. The statement underscored the need to protect maritime navigation and commerce.