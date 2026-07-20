Tragic Attack on Odesa-Bound Ship: Four Indians Killed
Four Indian crew members were killed and another critically injured when a ship leaving Ukraine's Odesa port was hit by Russian missiles. The Indian foreign ministry condemned the attack, stating that targeting commercial ships and endangering civilian lives is unacceptable.
- Country:
- India
A devastating attack on a ship departing from Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Sunday has resulted in the tragic deaths of four Indian nationals, with another remaining in critical condition in the hospital, according to a statement by India's foreign ministry released late Monday.
The vessel, Golden Leo, bearing the flag of Guinea-Bissau and staffed by crew members from India and Syria, was struck by three cruise missiles launched by Russia, as detailed by Ukraine’s navy on the Telegram messaging platform.
The Indian foreign ministry strongly condemned the attack, asserting that any action targeting commercial shipping, jeopardizing innocent civilian crew members, or hindering the free movement of goods and people should be condemned and halted.
ALSO READ
-
Rising Tensions: Black Sea Shipping Strikes Endanger Global Grain Supply
-
World News Highlights: Conflict, Sports Triumphs, and Political Shifts
-
Drone Attack in Belgorod: Tensions Escalate
-
Tensions Escalate: Drone Attack Claims Lives in Russia's Belgorod Region
-
Iran's Unseen Assault: The Attack on Bahrain's Air Navigation