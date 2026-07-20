Tragic Attack on Odesa-Bound Ship: Four Indians Killed

A devastating attack on a ship departing from Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Sunday has resulted in the tragic deaths of four Indian nationals, with another remaining in critical condition in the hospital, according to a statement by India's foreign ministry released late Monday.

The vessel, Golden Leo, bearing the flag of Guinea-Bissau and staffed by crew members from India and Syria, was struck by three cruise missiles launched by Russia, as detailed by Ukraine’s navy on the Telegram messaging platform.

The Indian foreign ministry strongly condemned the attack, asserting that any action targeting commercial shipping, jeopardizing innocent civilian crew members, or hindering the free movement of goods and people should be condemned and halted.