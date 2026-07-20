Pound Holds Steady as Andy Burnham Poised to Become UK Prime Minister

As Andy Burnham prepares to succeed Keir Starmer as the UK Prime Minister, markets await his choice for chancellor. The pound remained stable against major currencies, supported by expectations that Shabana Mahmood may be appointed finance minister. Key economic data releases are also in focus for investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 12:29 IST
Pound Holds Steady as Andy Burnham Poised to Become UK Prime Minister
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British pound remained stable on Monday as Andy Burnham was set to replace Keir Starmer as the country's Prime Minister. Markets are particularly interested in who Burnham will choose as his chancellor.

Sterling stood firm, trading at $1.3457 against the U.S. dollar and showing a slight increase against the euro at 84.94 pence. As Starmer makes his farewell speech and officially resigns to King Charles, Burnham, previously Greater Manchester's mayor, is expected to assume the prime ministerial role.

Burnham faces numerous challenges, such as a sluggish economy and concerns over fiscal discipline, which could impact financial markets. Speculation suggests that Shabana Mahmood, a centrist, may be appointed as the finance minister—a move viewed positively by investors. Meanwhile, the pound recorded its third straight weekly gain against the dollar and its fourth against the euro. Upcoming economic data on labor markets, inflation, and retail sales are also on the radar for investors.

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