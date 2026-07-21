Kerala Pays Tribute to V S Achuthanandan on First Death Anniversary

Kerala commemorated the first death anniversary of stalwart CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan with various events across the state. A memorial was inaugurated at Alappuzha, where his remains lie, attended by key party figures and thousands of supporters, highlighting his significant political legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 10:03 IST
Kerala Pays Tribute to V S Achuthanandan on First Death Anniversary
Communist leader V S Achuthanandan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Tuesday, Kerala solemnly remembered the legacy of the veteran CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, marking his first death anniversary with a series of tributes across the state. A specially constructed memorial in Valiya Chudukad, Alappuzha, where Achuthanandan's mortal remains are interred, saw a formal inauguration.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan initiated the memorial's inauguration ceremony at 9 a.m., which included a flag-hoisting and floral tribute event. Renowned architect G Shankar designed the memorial. Esteemed party members, including CPI(M) Central Committee's T M Thomas Isaac, K N Balagopal, C S Sujatha, and a multitude of party workers, joined in the commemoration.

Later, a public remembrance meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., led by CPI(M) Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan. Marches, organized by local area committees, will commence from strategic locations, uniting supporters in a shared remembrance of the former chief minister and iconic leader of the opposition.

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