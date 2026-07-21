Congress Demands Action Over Exam System Crisis Amid Protests

Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha submitted adjournment motion notices to discuss the deepening crisis in India's examination system, marked by recurring paper leaks and police action against protesters. They demand transparency and action from the Education Minister to ensure accountability and restore public confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 10:07 IST
Congress Demands Action Over Exam System Crisis Amid Protests
Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Tuesday, Congress MP K C Venugopal filed an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, urging the suspension of the day's agenda to address the ongoing examination system crisis, alleged paper leaks in competitive exams, and police actions against protesting students. This motion comes in response to reports of 152 question paper leaks impacting major examinations, including NEET, suggesting a lack of action against perpetrators.

Venugopal has also expressed concerns about police measures against the protesting students and demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan provide an explanation in the House. The Congress leader insisted that the Minister issue a suo motu statement concerning the 152 paper leak incidents and the lack of arrests.

In a related move, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the alleged forceful response by Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) against student protestors near Parliament. Tagore's notice criticized the alleged use of force against peaceful protestors demanding accountability over paper leaks and raised issues about the suspension of internet services around the area. He urged the government to explain the police action, justify the internet suspensions, commission an independent inquiry, and hold those responsible for excessive force accountable. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain called for suspension of business under Rule 267 to debate India's examination system's 'systemic crisis'.

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