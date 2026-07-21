Oil Markets Teeter Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Houthis' Naval Blockade Threats

On Tuesday, oil prices fell as tensions between the U.S. and Iran, coupled with threats of a naval blockade by Yemen's Houthis, contributed to market uncertainty. Brent crude futures dropped 78 cents to $88.44 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 73 cents to $82.50 per barrel.

Talks of a 10-day ceasefire between Washington and Tehran could revive a Memorandum of Understanding, but significant obstacles persist. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing despite ongoing military actions, including U.S. strikes and Iranian retaliations. Recent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and a potential blockade could severely impact global energy supplies.

Tim Waterer from KCM Trade noted the risks posed by a Houthis’ blockade against another significant oil exporter like Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil stockpiles are expected to decrease, according to a preliminary Reuters poll, further putting pressure on global oil markets.