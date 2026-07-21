Parliament Sealed Amid Internet Shutdown: MPs Demand Answers

On Tuesday, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury initiated an adjournment motion under Rule 267, citing severe civil freedom infringements around the Parliament. Chowdhury's motion pointed to blocked exits and suspended internet services, effectively trapping MPs and preventing them from interacting with protesting citizens.

Chowdhury accused the government of overstepping, labeling the lockdown a breach of parliamentary privileges and a violation of fundamental human rights under Article 19(1)(d). She demanded immediate governmental accountability and an explanation for these actions.

Simultaneously, Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth called for discussion on repetitive examination paper leaks and the suppression of student protests by police forces. Both MPs pushed for transparent government communication and enhanced measures to restore public trust in the exam system.