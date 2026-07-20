Prominent UK Politician Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Murdered: Investigation Underway

Former UK government minister Ann Widdecombe, aged 78 and known for her conservative views, was found dead at her home in southwest England. A 28-year-old, Joshua Kerry, has been charged with her murder. Investigation into possible political or terrorist motives is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 23:30 IST
Prominent UK Politician Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Murdered: Investigation Underway
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old man with the murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe, whose body was discovered at her southwest England home amid signs of serious assault.

Ann Widdecombe, 78, a key figure in Nigel Farage's Reform UK, was found dead on July 9. Joshua Kerry, a white British national, has been charged and will appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service states that inquiries into possible political or terrorist motives continue, as police suspect Widdecombe was specifically targeted due to her conservative views and political involvement.

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