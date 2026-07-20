Prominent UK Politician Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Murdered: Investigation Underway

British prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old man with the murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe, whose body was discovered at her southwest England home amid signs of serious assault.

Ann Widdecombe, 78, a key figure in Nigel Farage's Reform UK, was found dead on July 9. Joshua Kerry, a white British national, has been charged and will appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service states that inquiries into possible political or terrorist motives continue, as police suspect Widdecombe was specifically targeted due to her conservative views and political involvement.