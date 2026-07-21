Diplomatic Tensions Loom Over ASEAN Summit Amidst Global Unrest

This week's diplomatic summit in Southeast Asia is overshadowed by escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The situation injects more uncertainty into a region already strained by maritime disputes with China and the unresolved civil war in Myanmar.

Representatives from ASEAN nations, including foreign ministers from 11 countries and other global partners, are convening in Manila to address these challenges. The ongoing Middle East crisis is expected to be a focal topic, amid concerns over energy flow disruption and potential global economic impacts.

The meeting also highlights regional issues, notably Myanmar's prolonged conflict and South China Sea disagreements. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, among other global representatives, are anticipated to discuss these critical regional and international matters.