Political Turmoil in West Bengal: Shaheed Diwas Turns Partisan

In West Bengal, the annual observance of Shaheed Diwas has sparked intense political controversy. On Tuesday, state minister Dilip Ghosh accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee of exploiting the event for political gain and alienating the martyrs' families. Ghosh alleged that the event, commemorating the 1993 police firing that killed 13 Youth Congress workers, is now mere theatrics rather than a genuine homage.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh also criticized the state’s compensation scheme for the victims’ families. He claimed the authorities bypassed a court order to pay Rs 25 lakh in compensation, settling for only Rs 2 lakh, while those liable for the 1993 firing were promoted to influential positions. Ghosh contended that these actions amount to 'betrayal' from the government.

The annual event is not only under scrutiny by critics but is also stirring division within the TMC. Rebel MPs, led by figures like Ritabrata Banerjee, are organizing parallel rallies. Amid rising tensions, Mamata Banerjee has appealed for unity and neutrality from the state administration, while simultaneously urging any dissenting leaders to depart before the July 21 event.