Political Turmoil in West Bengal: Shaheed Diwas Turns Partisan

West Bengal witnesses political turmoil as accusations fly over the observance of Shaheed Diwas. Dilip Ghosh accuses Mamata Banerjee of betrayal, while TMC and rebel factions plan separate rallies. The day, marking the 1993 police firing tragedy, becomes a focal point of political contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:53 IST
Political Turmoil in West Bengal: Shaheed Diwas Turns Partisan
West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, the annual observance of Shaheed Diwas has sparked intense political controversy. On Tuesday, state minister Dilip Ghosh accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee of exploiting the event for political gain and alienating the martyrs' families. Ghosh alleged that the event, commemorating the 1993 police firing that killed 13 Youth Congress workers, is now mere theatrics rather than a genuine homage.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh also criticized the state’s compensation scheme for the victims’ families. He claimed the authorities bypassed a court order to pay Rs 25 lakh in compensation, settling for only Rs 2 lakh, while those liable for the 1993 firing were promoted to influential positions. Ghosh contended that these actions amount to 'betrayal' from the government.

The annual event is not only under scrutiny by critics but is also stirring division within the TMC. Rebel MPs, led by figures like Ritabrata Banerjee, are organizing parallel rallies. Amid rising tensions, Mamata Banerjee has appealed for unity and neutrality from the state administration, while simultaneously urging any dissenting leaders to depart before the July 21 event.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

From AI Hype to Public Trust: OECD Outlines Roadmap for Responsible Government Adoption

Why Asia-Pacific's Financial Markets Must Catch Up With Its Economic Rise to Drive Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026