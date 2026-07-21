India's Youth 'Cockroach' Movement Shakes the Parliament
India's youth-led 'cockroach' movement has vowed to continue its protests, avoiding further marches after violent clashes with police. The movement demands the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks. Despite police detentions, the movement maintains a strong stance at Jantar Mantar, central Delhi.
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- India
In a defiant stance, India's youth-led 'cockroach' movement has announced plans to persist in their protests, choosing not to march again following violent confrontations with police on Monday. The authorities clashed with the protesters, who attempted to reach parliament, resulting in injuries to nearly 180 individuals, including police and security personnel.
The protesters, rallying under the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) banner, are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of failing to address exam paper leaks affecting over 2 million students. The movement has rapidly gained momentum, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration during his third term.
Despite heavy security measures and detentions, the movement continues to gather support. On Tuesday, protestors regrouped at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, echoing their demands amid heightened security and persistent monsoon drizzles, determined to sustain pressure on the government without inciting further violence.
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