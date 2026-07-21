Raut Decries 'Black Day' in Indian Democracy, Proposes 'Coward's Day' Commemoration

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has condemned the police actions against student protesters in Delhi, labeling the day a 'Black Day' for democracy. Raut proposes observing July 20 as 'Coward's Day.' The protest, led by CJP, demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister and sparked nationwide opposition anger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:45 IST
Raut Decries 'Black Day' in Indian Democracy, Proposes 'Coward's Day' Commemoration
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has strongly condemned the government following the police crackdown on student protesters during CJP's march to the Indian Parliament. Raut labeled the event a 'Black Day' in Indian democracy and called for July 20 to be annually observed as 'Coward's Day.'

Addressing a press conference, Raut criticized the police's 'inhumane' tactics against the youth, describing the use of force, including lathi charges and tear gas, as unacceptable. He insisted that the youth's outrage was a legitimate democratic expression, accusing the Modi government of suppressing it through violence.

Raut's condemnation follows the CJP's protest, which resulted in injuries to more than 118 police personnel and over 60 protesters. The protest leaders, demanding the Union Education Minister's resignation and justice for deceased NEET aspirants, met with government officials to discuss their grievances. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has backed calls for a discussion on the matter in Parliament.

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