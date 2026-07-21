Rahul Gandhi Criticizes System, Calls for Action Amidst CJP Protest and Police Controversy

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Indian education and examination systems, comparing them to being 'hollowed by termites.' He condemns the police action during a CJP protest in New Delhi and demands senior government resignations, highlighting the impact on youth opportunities and linking it to corporate influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes System, Calls for Action Amidst CJP Protest and Police Controversy
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a striking critique, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has accused the Indian education and examination system of being 'hollowed out by termites,' following a CJP protest in New Delhi. Speaking at Parliament, Gandhi highlighted the protest's aim to expose the system's failures, accusing the government of obstructing parliamentary discussion on the issue.

Gandhi lashed out at the treatment of students during the protest, labeling police actions as 'completely un-Indian' and criticized Prime Minister Modi for not apologizing. He demands a broader scrutiny of the education system, contending that youth opportunities are dwindling due to corporate dominance by figures like Ambani and Adani.

Additionally, Gandhi's concerns extend beyond the protest, as he visited injured CJP protesters at RML Hospital, where medical staff continues to treat activist Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk, who started a hunger strike over the NEET exam paper leak, is receiving medical care at Safdarjung Hospital, with stable vitals but low blood sugar and potassium levels.

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