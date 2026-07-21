British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has begun his tenure with a bold initiative to alleviate the long-standing cost-of-living crisis, pledging to slash taxes on electricity bills. The proposed policy aims to ease the financial strain on households by removing the value-added tax, effective October 1, resulting in a reduction of approximately £45 on average bills.

The funding for this measure is expected to come from the cancellation of a digital ID initiative, previously allocated £1.8 billion. Burnham's move signifies a swift response to economic stagnation, but questions arise over the feasibility of financing such policies amid political tensions within the Labour Party.

Burnham, recognized for his proactive governance, particularly as Greater Manchester's former mayor, remains under scrutiny as markets and political rivals await further details on his fiscal strategy. With the ongoing energy crisis and political challenges, Burnham aims to demonstrate his dedication to improving living standards and securing Labour's stronghold.