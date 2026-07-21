Tharoor Calls For Urgent Parliamentary Debate Amidst Student Protest Turmoil

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticized the government's decision to avoid a parliamentary debate on the student protests in Delhi and subsequent police action. Describing the situation as "unconscionable," Tharoor urged the Speaker to directly address the issue to break the ongoing legislative deadlock.

Tharoor emphasized the necessity of Parliament as a platform for discussing pressing national issues, including the student protests which are rooted in the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. During a stormy Monsoon Session marked by constant adjournments over the controversy, Tharoor highlighted the importance of resolving these tensions in the legislative arena.

Backing the calls for a discussion, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel echoed Tharoor's sentiment, emphasizing the government's widespread failures. Both leaders called for de-escalation and immediate action on the NEET-UG controversy to address the growing public discontent, which they argue is being ignored by the central government.