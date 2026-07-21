Diplomatic Tensions Escalate After Missile Strikes on Black Sea Ship

A missile strike on a Black Sea cargo ship killed four Indians, prompting the Kremlin to engage with India. The Golden Leo was hit by Russian missiles, resulting in ten casualties. New Delhi summoned Russia's chargé d’affaires, highlighting rising tensions over Ukrainian supply routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 15:12 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate After Missile Strikes on Black Sea Ship
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The Kremlin has initiated discussions with its Indian counterparts following a missile strike that resulted in the deaths of four Indians aboard a Black Sea cargo ship. The ship, the Golden Leo, was departing from the port of Odesa, Ukraine, when it was struck.

According to Kyiv, the Russian military targeted the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, which was crewed by individuals from India and Syria, with three cruise missiles on Sunday. The incident led to the demise of a total of ten people.

In response to the attack, the Indian government summoned the Russian chargé d’affaires. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that Russia will persist in targeting ships that are believed to be transporting supplies for the Ukrainian military.

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