Tensions Surge as Italy Probes Controversial Arrest Death

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has demanded a thorough investigation into the death of Moroccan-born Abderrahim Fakir, who died during a police arrest in Bologna. The incident has sparked violent protests, leaving dozens of officers injured.

Police were called to the Pilastro neighborhood in Bologna due to Fakir's aggressive behavior. Meloni stressed the need for rigorous accountability, stating that the truth must be pursued without bias. Protesters clashed violently with law enforcement, leading to police using tear gas and water cannons.

A video circulating online shows Fakir restrained by officers, pleading for help, which has intensified discussions on police force use in Italy. Authorities have opened an investigation, and footage from body cameras will aid the inquiry. The event has prompted varied political responses across the nation.