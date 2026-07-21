A New Chapter: President Joseph Aoun's Historic U.S. Visit

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun meets with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss disarming Hezbollah and advocating Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon. The meeting occurs amid tensions, with Israeli forces still occupying parts of Lebanon and a new conflict emerging. Aoun emphasizes Lebanon's sovereignty and aims to curb Hezbollah's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:19 IST
A New Chapter: President Joseph Aoun's Historic U.S. Visit
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic move, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. The agenda includes a strategic plan focusing on the disarmament of Hezbollah and urging Israel to retreat from Lebanon.

Joseph Aoun, who once led the U.S.-backed Lebanese army, seeks to restore Lebanon's sovereignty and address the Israeli occupation in the south. His historic visit marks the first Lebanese presidential visit to the U.S. in two decades.

Amidst ongoing conflicts with Israel, Aoun navigates internal and external criticisms, particularly from Hezbollah, to solidify peace efforts and pursue a nation free from militant influence.

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