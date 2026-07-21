Iran's Supreme Leadership Under Scrutiny: Pezeshkian's Insights on Khamenei

Speculation surrounding Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health continues to intensify as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasizes enhanced interaction with Khamenei. A video released Tuesday confirms the rising communication between the leadership figures.

Concerns persist as Khamenei has stayed out of the public eye following severe injuries incurred during an airstrike on February 28. Though he communicates through written messages, the absence of new visual or audio statements raises questions about his health and security.

Security threats are heightened by the previous assassination of his father, exacerbated by U.S. and Israeli attacks. The Revolutionary Guards support Khamenei’s rule, pushing for a hardline foreign policy and domestic crackdown, underscoring the intensified political environment in Iran.