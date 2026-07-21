U.S. Targets Pickaxe Mountain Near Natanz
President Donald Trump announced plans for the U.S. to strike Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified site close to Iran's Natanz uranium facility. The site is known for its deeply buried tunnel complexes, which are believed to be resistant to even the most powerful U.S. bunker buster bombs, and is linked to Iran's nuclear activities.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will soon target the area known as Pickaxe Mountain. This location is near Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility.
Pickaxe Mountain is a well-protected site with two robust tunnel complexes buried deep underground, situated beyond the reach of even the most advanced bunker buster bombs in the U.S. military's arsenal.
The site is potentially connected to Iran's nuclear program, raising concerns over its strategic significance in the ongoing nuclear tensions in the region.
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