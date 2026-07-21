U.S. Targets Pickaxe Mountain Near Natanz

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will soon target the area known as Pickaxe Mountain. This location is near Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

Pickaxe Mountain is a well-protected site with two robust tunnel complexes buried deep underground, situated beyond the reach of even the most advanced bunker buster bombs in the U.S. military's arsenal.

The site is potentially connected to Iran's nuclear program, raising concerns over its strategic significance in the ongoing nuclear tensions in the region.