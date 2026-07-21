Ozgur Ozel's Bold Move: A New Opposition Party in Turkey

In a significant political development, Turkish opposition leader Ozgur Ozel announced plans to step down from his position in the Republican People's Party (CHP) and establish a new political entity. This decision comes amidst a backdrop of legal pressure and challenges for President Erdogan's adversaries.

The move is poised to further fracture the opposition, potentially aiding President Erdogan and his ruling AK Party in upcoming elections. Ozel, highlighting a vision for renewed opposition, expressed commitment to a fresh political approach.

Analysts suggest the emerging party could either invigorate opposition dynamics or, in the short term, favor Erdogan's political strategies. The implications of Ozel's audacious step, marked by supporters' anticipation, remain to be fully seen as Turkey navigates its democratic challenges.