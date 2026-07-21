Ozgur Ozel's Bold Departure: A New Political Era in Turkey

Ozgur Ozel, Turkey's opposition leader, has announced his resignation from the Republican People's Party (CHP) to establish a new political organization amid increasing political pressure from the government.

This decision comes after a court ruling in May that annulled the 2023 CHP congress, stripping Ozel of his title as chairman. Most of the CHP's support base is expected to follow him to the new party.

While Ozel's departure is seen as a significant political shift, it underscores the tense relations between opposition forces and President Erdogan, who has maintained power for over two decades. The uncertainty could affect financial markets and democratic processes, as Turkey prepares for potential early elections.