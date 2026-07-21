Marco Rubio Urges Global Isolation of Nicaragua Over Election Halt

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday called on the international community to take a firm stance by isolating Nicaragua. This appeal follows a controversial announcement from Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Ortega has declared that his government will cease to hold elections, sparking international outrage and concerns about the future of democracy in the nation.

Rubio stressed the importance of concerted global action to uphold democratic principles in Nicaragua, urging countries to show their disapproval through diplomatic and economic means.