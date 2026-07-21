Court Overturns Ruling in Mahdawi's Case Amid Immigration Debate

In a notable legal shift, a U.S. appeals court reversed a 2025 order mandating the release of pro-Palestinian advocate Mohsen Mahdawi from detention, emphasizing jurisdictional propriety in the case. The court's decision highlights ongoing challenges non-citizen advocates face amid stringent immigration laws.

Mahdawi, originally from the West Bank and an active student at Columbia University, was seized amid controversial protests in early 2025. An earlier district court had supported his ties to First Amendment rights, ordering his release. However, the appellate panel determined that the case first needed immigration court review.

The ruling, rooted in broader legal interpretations from the 3rd Circuit concerning activist Mahmoud Khalil, underscores the complex intersection of constitutional freedoms and immigration policies. These cases amplify concerns about non-citizens' rights in America.