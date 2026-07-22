Federal Judge Halts Trump's Immigration Rule on Work Permits

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration's policies impacting work permits for asylum seekers and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders. The ruling is in response to a lawsuit alleging unlawful policy implementations. The decision protects thousands of families from losing their livelihoods as legal challenges proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 03:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 03:49 IST
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Immigration Rule on Work Permits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, a federal judge in Boston has issued a temporary halt to the Trump administration's immigration policy changes that would affect work permits for asylum seekers and holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS). U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton sided with immigrant rights groups and labor unions, pausing the policy until he can determine whether to impose a longer-term pause.

The Trump administration had enforced new restrictions as part of its immigration agenda, including fees for asylum applications and tightened work permit rules for TPS holders from countries experiencing turmoil. The legal challenge, led by Democracy Forward, argues that these policies were unlawfully implemented without public input, violating administrative procedures.

The case, filed in Boston, underscores ongoing legal battles over immigration policy in the U.S. With the judge's decision, thousands of TPS holders, especially from El Salvador, Sudan, and Ukraine, retain their right to work, pending further court rulings scheduled for early August.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026