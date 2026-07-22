Federal Judge Halts Trump's Immigration Rule on Work Permits

In a significant legal development, a federal judge in Boston has issued a temporary halt to the Trump administration's immigration policy changes that would affect work permits for asylum seekers and holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS). U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton sided with immigrant rights groups and labor unions, pausing the policy until he can determine whether to impose a longer-term pause.

The Trump administration had enforced new restrictions as part of its immigration agenda, including fees for asylum applications and tightened work permit rules for TPS holders from countries experiencing turmoil. The legal challenge, led by Democracy Forward, argues that these policies were unlawfully implemented without public input, violating administrative procedures.

The case, filed in Boston, underscores ongoing legal battles over immigration policy in the U.S. With the judge's decision, thousands of TPS holders, especially from El Salvador, Sudan, and Ukraine, retain their right to work, pending further court rulings scheduled for early August.