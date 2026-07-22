Poland and Hungary's Migration Dilemma: Balancing Business Needs and National Sentiments

Poland and Hungary are curbing foreign labor to heed nationalist sentiments, risking economic strain. The governments' actions address domestic pressures but clash with businesses relying on migrant workers. The balancing challenge poses potential hurdles for future economic growth and labor market dynamics in both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gdansk | Updated: 22-07-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 11:30 IST
Poland and Hungary's Migration Dilemma: Balancing Business Needs and National Sentiments
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The governments of Poland and Hungary are confronting a complex dilemma between curbing immigration to appease public sentiment and maintaining economic growth reliant on foreign labor. The Polish and Hungarian ruling centrists are taking steps to restrict foreign labor, a move supported by nationalists but criticized by economists.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has reduced work permits for non-EU citizens, while Hungary's government has halted worker visas for employees from the Philippines, Georgia, and Armenia. Public opinion in both countries reflects strong support for these measures, igniting debates over the economic impact.

Economists warn that reduced foreign labor could slow growth and exacerbate demographic challenges. Business leaders express concern about potential employee shortages and extended visa processing times. As both governments navigate these contentious policies, the balance between appeasing public opinion and fostering economic stability remains a critical issue.

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