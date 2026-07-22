Political Turmoil in Hungary: Orban's Call for Democracy Restoration

Viktor Orban, Hungary's former nationalist Prime Minister, has released a 'Statement of Resistance,' criticizing the new government led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar. Orban accuses the government of crushing democracy and targeting his Fidesz party in a politically motivated investigation involving the National Culture Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:11 IST
Political Turmoil in Hungary: Orban's Call for Democracy Restoration
Orban
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Viktor Orban, Hungary's ousted nationalist leader, calls for his supporters to fight the alleged 'crushed democracy' in the country. This marks his first significant political stance since losing April's election to Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

Orban's Facebook 'Statement of Resistance' followed raids by prosecutors on Fidesz party offices, supposedly part of a probe into the National Culture Fund during Orban's administration. Orban claims these actions are attempts to cripple Fidesz legally, dismissing accusations of any wrongdoing.

Under Magyar's leadership, the Tisza party pushed a constitutional amendment ending President Tamas Sulyok's term, aiming for EU reintegration against Orban's criticized rule. With a supermajority in parliament and strong popular support, Magyar's government seeks to dismantle Orban-era changes alleged to harm democracy.

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