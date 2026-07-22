Cameroon Leadership Concern: President Biya's Extended Absence Sparks Political Unrest

In Cameroon, political tension rises as the ruling party called a significant meeting amid increasing criticism regarding the prolonged absence of President Paul Biya. The 93-year-old leader has been away from the country for an extended period, sparking concerns and speculation.

Biya, considered the world's oldest head of state, left Cameroon on June 7 for a 'brief private stay' in Europe but is yet to return. His absence has led to discussions about his health and capability to govern effectively, especially given his history of spending extended periods abroad.

Opposition parties are demanding clarity on the continuity of leadership, with some urging the Constitutional Court to declare the presidency vacant. The government, however, maintains that Biya can govern efficiently from overseas, though no clear information is forthcoming about his return.