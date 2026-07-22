Germany Boosts Security Aid for Nigeria Amid Sahel Instability

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has confirmed Germany's commitment to supporting Nigeria in its fight against militant groups, emphasizing the threat posed by Sahel region violence to coastal states. Amnesty and reintegration programs will receive 10 million euros from Germany for displaced individuals.

The ongoing crisis in the Sahel has heightened international concern due to the expanding presence of militant affiliates in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Wadephul recognized Nigeria's frontline stance against terrorism and violent extremism during his visit to Abuja, where he held discussions with Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

The ministers addressed the need for sustained international partnerships to tackle security threats, while also exploring opportunities to deepen economic ties. Acknowledging Nigeria as West Africa's largest economy, Wadephul highlighted its strategic significance to Germany, with bilateral trade seeing a 10% increase last year.