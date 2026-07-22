Germany Boosts Security Aid for Nigeria Amid Sahel Instability

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reaffirmed Germany's commitment to aiding Nigeria in its security challenges against militant groups. Germany will provide 10 million euros for the reintegration of displaced people. Wadephul praised Nigeria's role against terrorism, while discussing enhanced economic ties with Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:34 IST
Germany Boosts Security Aid for Nigeria Amid Sahel Instability
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has confirmed Germany's commitment to supporting Nigeria in its fight against militant groups, emphasizing the threat posed by Sahel region violence to coastal states. Amnesty and reintegration programs will receive 10 million euros from Germany for displaced individuals.

The ongoing crisis in the Sahel has heightened international concern due to the expanding presence of militant affiliates in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Wadephul recognized Nigeria's frontline stance against terrorism and violent extremism during his visit to Abuja, where he held discussions with Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

The ministers addressed the need for sustained international partnerships to tackle security threats, while also exploring opportunities to deepen economic ties. Acknowledging Nigeria as West Africa's largest economy, Wadephul highlighted its strategic significance to Germany, with bilateral trade seeing a 10% increase last year.

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