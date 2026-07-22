Changing of the Guard: Frei Steps Up Amid Surrogacy Controversy

In a significant leadership shift, Germany's ruling conservatives have announced the appointment of Thorsten Frei as the new parliamentary faction chief. Frei, a close ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, succeeds the embattled Jens Spahn, who resigned amid controversy over a surrogacy baby.

The party confirmed this move during a statement on Wednesday, prompted by Spahn’s sudden exit on Saturday. Spahn, once a considered contender against Merz, faced backlash for becoming a parent through surrogacy, a practice opposed by his party and banned in Germany.

Frei's elevation comes at a moment of low public approval for Merz's administration, criticized for poor coordination among coalition partners. Loyalists see Frei as a stabilizing force ready to bring unity and efficiency to the parliamentary group.