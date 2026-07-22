Changing of the Guard: Frei Steps Up Amid Surrogacy Controversy

Germany's ruling conservative party appoints Thorsten Frei, a key ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as the new parliamentary faction chief. This follows Jens Spahn's abrupt resignation over a surrogacy controversy. Frei's supporters praise his capability to stabilize the coalition amid criticisms of government coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:54 IST
Changing of the Guard: Frei Steps Up Amid Surrogacy Controversy
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant leadership shift, Germany's ruling conservatives have announced the appointment of Thorsten Frei as the new parliamentary faction chief. Frei, a close ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, succeeds the embattled Jens Spahn, who resigned amid controversy over a surrogacy baby.

The party confirmed this move during a statement on Wednesday, prompted by Spahn’s sudden exit on Saturday. Spahn, once a considered contender against Merz, faced backlash for becoming a parent through surrogacy, a practice opposed by his party and banned in Germany.

Frei's elevation comes at a moment of low public approval for Merz's administration, criticized for poor coordination among coalition partners. Loyalists see Frei as a stabilizing force ready to bring unity and efficiency to the parliamentary group.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
4
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026