Trump Commends Nigeria's Leadership Against Violence

President Donald Trump has lauded Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for his proactive measures against violence, particularly those impacting Christian communities, as stated in a letter issued by Nigeria's presidency on Wednesday.

The acknowledgment marks a shift from last year's tensions when Trump admonished Nigeria over its handling of religiously motivated violence and threatened to cut U.S. aid. Tinubu's decisive leadership is now bolstering ties between the two nations.

According to the Nigerian presidency, the letter, dated July 6, emerged just days after U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Frank Garcia, engaged in discussions in Abuja to fortify security partnerships. A joint security working group was established last year, aimed at tackling militant threats through intelligence sharing and cooperative training initiatives.