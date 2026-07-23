Conservatives Dominate Arizona Primaries with Trump-Endorsed Victories

Arizona's primaries saw conservative candidates endorsed by former President Trump secure nominations for governor and a key U.S. House seat. U.S. Representative Andy Biggs won the Republican nomination for governor. The gubernatorial and congressional races are pivotal battlegrounds for Democrats seeking to regain control in the upcoming November elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 08:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 08:06 IST
Conservatives Dominate Arizona Primaries with Trump-Endorsed Victories
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican candidates, buoyed by endorsements from former President Donald Trump, saw significant victories in Arizona's primaries, securing nominations for both gubernatorial and congressional races.

U.S. Representative Andy Biggs secured the Republican nomination for governor, while former football player Jay Feely won the nod for Arizona's 1st Congressional District. Both face Democratic opposition in the November elections.

The outcomes underscore Arizona's status as a key battleground, with Democrats targeting crucial seats to shift the balance of power in the House. With the state closely divided, the November races are critical to determining future political control.

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