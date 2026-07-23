Greece Strengthens Defense Ties with Israel: The Achilles Shield Deal

Greece's security council is poised to finalize a €3.5 billion defense system purchase from Israel, forming the Achilles Shield. The deal aims to enhance Greece's military capabilities against ballistic and drone threats. This move aligns with Greece's €28 billion armed forces modernization plan amid regional tensions with Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:06 IST
Greece Strengthens Defense Ties with Israel: The Achilles Shield Deal
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece is set to finalize a €3.5 billion contract with Israel for a multi-layer air defense system, known as the Achilles Shield, designed to counter ballistic and drone threats. Greece's security council, KYSEA, is expected to give the green light on Thursday, sources revealed to Reuters.

This significant investment is part of Greece's larger plan to modernize its armed forces, which includes acquiring up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and new frigates from France and Italy. Greece allocates nearly 3.5% of its GDP to defense, largely due to ongoing tensions with Turkey.

Strong economic and military ties between Greece and Israel have led to joint initiatives such as an air training center in Greece and cooperation on cybersecurity. Greece has already approved the purchase of Israeli rocket artillery systems, further cementing its defense strategy in collaboration with international allies.

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