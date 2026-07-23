US House Passes Controversial $1.15 Trillion Defense Bill Amid Deep Divisions

In a closely contested session, the US House of Representatives has passed a $1.15 trillion defense policy bill, marking a political win for President Donald Trump but exposing deep partisan rifts. The bill, passed by a 216-212 vote, saw minimal Democratic backing, with only six members crossing party lines to support it.

The legislation's passage is seen as a triumph for President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who navigated intra-party disagreements to secure the outcome. However, incorporating several conservative proposals has diminished chances for wider bipartisan support, according to reports from Politico.

Key elements of the bill include a contentious initiative to rename the Department of Defense, restrictions on gender-affirming care coverage, plus the addition of Trump's electoral proposal after demands from hard-line GOP members. Democrats have voiced strong objections, particularly over Trump's Iran war strategy and domestic military deployments, leading to anticipated roadblocks in the Senate.