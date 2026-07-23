US House Passes Controversial $1.15 Trillion Defense Bill Amid Deep Divisions
The US House narrowly passed a $1.15 trillion defense bill, showcasing partisan divides over Trump's defense policies and Iran stance. The bill included controversial measures and saw limited Democrat support, while facing certain challenges in the Senate. It remains pivotal in shaping future defense budget discussions.
In a closely contested session, the US House of Representatives has passed a $1.15 trillion defense policy bill, marking a political win for President Donald Trump but exposing deep partisan rifts. The bill, passed by a 216-212 vote, saw minimal Democratic backing, with only six members crossing party lines to support it.
The legislation's passage is seen as a triumph for President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who navigated intra-party disagreements to secure the outcome. However, incorporating several conservative proposals has diminished chances for wider bipartisan support, according to reports from Politico.
Key elements of the bill include a contentious initiative to rename the Department of Defense, restrictions on gender-affirming care coverage, plus the addition of Trump's electoral proposal after demands from hard-line GOP members. Democrats have voiced strong objections, particularly over Trump's Iran war strategy and domestic military deployments, leading to anticipated roadblocks in the Senate.