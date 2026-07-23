US House Passes Controversial $1.15 Trillion Defense Bill Amid Deep Divisions

The US House narrowly passed a $1.15 trillion defense bill, showcasing partisan divides over Trump's defense policies and Iran stance. The bill included controversial measures and saw limited Democrat support, while facing certain challenges in the Senate. It remains pivotal in shaping future defense budget discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:06 IST
US House Passes Controversial $1.15 Trillion Defense Bill Amid Deep Divisions
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a closely contested session, the US House of Representatives has passed a $1.15 trillion defense policy bill, marking a political win for President Donald Trump but exposing deep partisan rifts. The bill, passed by a 216-212 vote, saw minimal Democratic backing, with only six members crossing party lines to support it.

The legislation's passage is seen as a triumph for President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who navigated intra-party disagreements to secure the outcome. However, incorporating several conservative proposals has diminished chances for wider bipartisan support, according to reports from Politico.

Key elements of the bill include a contentious initiative to rename the Department of Defense, restrictions on gender-affirming care coverage, plus the addition of Trump's electoral proposal after demands from hard-line GOP members. Democrats have voiced strong objections, particularly over Trump's Iran war strategy and domestic military deployments, leading to anticipated roadblocks in the Senate.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026