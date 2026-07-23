Kharge Slams Modi Over Youth Issues Amidst Education System Crisis

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to the deteriorating education system. Allegations include violence against protesting students and a failing unemployment rate. PM Modi addresses youth concerns, announcing swift justice in the NEET paper leak case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:47 IST
Kharge Slams Modi Over Youth Issues Amidst Education System Crisis
LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a fiery critique released Thursday, Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Kharge accused the government of exacerbating the decay of India’s education system and using undue force against student protesters.

Writing on X, Kharge rebuked Modi, saying, "@narendramodiji, Education system has corroded under your watch." He condemned the government for allegedly assaulting the protesting youth, using harsh measures like pellet guns and shock batons. Kharge urged the Prime Minister to step out of his comfort zone, confront the repercussions of his policies, and connect with the protesting students.

Kharge articulated the demands of the youth, emphasizing three key points: the immediate dismissal of Education Minister Pradhan, an apology for the alleged brutality, and justice for the targeted youth. He claimed an ideologically based takeover of educational institutions, with PLFS data revealing alarming youth unemployment rates at 29%.

Simultaneously, as protests gathered momentum over the NEET paper leak scandal, Prime Minister Modi underscored the government’s commitment to the welfare of the youth. Modi announced the establishment of fast-track courts to swiftly punish those responsible for the leaks, ensuring that educational fairness is preserved.

In a statement on X, PM Modi declared, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" He assured that measures are underway to safeguard student interests, vowing severe action against anyone jeopardizing the future of young Indians. These developments unfold as activists call for a demonstration at Parliament on July 20 to pressure the government over these contentious education issues.

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