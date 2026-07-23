U.S.-Russia Dialogue: Paving the Way for Diplomatic Solutions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened in Manila to address crucial issues concerning the Ukraine conflict and the overall U.S.-Russia relationship. Their meeting was a significant step towards diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

During the discussions, Lavrov conveyed Russia's willingness for a political and diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict. He also reaffirmed Russia's commitment to previous proposals set forth by Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during their Alaska summit in August 2025.

Held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum, the dialogue concluded with an agreement to sustain ongoing communications between the two countries, marking a potential move toward normalizing relations.